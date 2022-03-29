Kisses, pirates, car washes - 12 pictures of Sunderland celebrating assorted national days over the years

The Sunderland Echo has been there to record the fun on Dress Like A Pirate Day, National Kissing Day and National Play Day in the past.

We watched as you celebrated National Car Wash Day and enjoyed National Kids Day.

Others held a more serious message such as National Fast Day and National Bobble Day.

Let’s re-live some of these days to remember. Fancy joining us?

1. National Kissing Day Danni May, Richard Kemp, Stuart Petch, Kirk Ashworth and Neil Gibbons helped to promote National Kissing Day in this 2003 scene inside The Bridges. Photo: PB Photo Sales

2. Talk Like A Pirate Day Shiver me timbers! Linda McDonough, fundraising manager of Marie Curie Cancer Care, dressed as a pirate to launch their fund raising day on International Talk Like A Pirate Day in 2005. Photo: se Photo Sales

3. National Bookstart Day Liam Cumming and Abbie Allan were playing 'hunt the bear' at the Winter Gardens in this National Bookstart Day scene from 2003. Photo: DA Photo Sales

4. National Car Wash Day Sunderland's Blue Watch firefighters were ready for action on National Car Wash Day in 2004. Photo: se Photo Sales