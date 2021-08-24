It's a seafront spectacular! A huge vintage vehicle rally is coming to Sunderland and here's how you can see it

More than 100 classic and vintage cars, as well as fire engines, buses and coaches will gather in Seaburn for the 36th annual vehicle rally organised by the North East Bus Preservation Trust.

The rally will be held at Seaburn Recreation Park on Bank Holiday Monday, August 30, from 10am to 4pm and organisers have described it as ‘not just for enthusiasts but an enjoyable day out for all of the family’.

One of the organisers is Trevor Hines who said: “The event is now regarded as one of the most prestigious on the rally calendar with many types of vehicles represented.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All this and more will be on show at Seaburn this weekend.

More than 2,000 spectators have come along in years gone by and that includes everyone from vintage vehicle enthusiasts to ‘families of all ages,” said Trevor.

There will be plenty for this year’s visitors to see and Trevor added: “There will be a display of more than 100 vehicles and that includes vintage, veteran and classic cars, commercial vehicles, fire engines, buses and coaches.”

Visitors can also browse around stalls and other attractions at the rally.

"Apart from the vehicles on display, visitors can inspect sales stands selling toys, models, books, photographs and transport-related items.”

Vintage fire engines pictured at the rally in years gone by.

On top of all that, there will be rides for children as well as refreshments.

Admission is £3 for adults and £2 for children and those with concessions.

To find out more about the North East Bus Preservation Trust, interested people should visit its website at http://www.nebpt.co.uk/

Relaxing in the sun at a rally in previous years.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

There is plenty for lovers of vintage buses to enjoy at the show.

The rally gives people a chance to meet fellow enthusiasts - or to just wander and browse at some magnificent vehicles.

There is so much to see at the annual rally.

The crowds turn out in force for the rally and organisers are hoping it will be the same for this weekend.

Take a look at one of the vintage vehicles which was on show at a previous year's rally.