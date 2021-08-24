It's a seafront spectacular! A huge vintage vehicle rally is coming to Sunderland and here's how you can see it
Lovers of vintage vehicles are in for a Bank Holiday treat in Sunderland.
More than 100 classic and vintage cars, as well as fire engines, buses and coaches will gather in Seaburn for the 36th annual vehicle rally organised by the North East Bus Preservation Trust.
The rally will be held at Seaburn Recreation Park on Bank Holiday Monday, August 30, from 10am to 4pm and organisers have described it as ‘not just for enthusiasts but an enjoyable day out for all of the family’.
One of the organisers is Trevor Hines who said: “The event is now regarded as one of the most prestigious on the rally calendar with many types of vehicles represented.”
More than 2,000 spectators have come along in years gone by and that includes everyone from vintage vehicle enthusiasts to ‘families of all ages,” said Trevor.
There will be plenty for this year’s visitors to see and Trevor added: “There will be a display of more than 100 vehicles and that includes vintage, veteran and classic cars, commercial vehicles, fire engines, buses and coaches.”
Visitors can also browse around stalls and other attractions at the rally.
"Apart from the vehicles on display, visitors can inspect sales stands selling toys, models, books, photographs and transport-related items.”
On top of all that, there will be rides for children as well as refreshments.
Admission is £3 for adults and £2 for children and those with concessions.
To find out more about the North East Bus Preservation Trust, interested people should visit its website at http://www.nebpt.co.uk/