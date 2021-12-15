Hard at work at Christmas in Sunderland's past - from preparing the puddings to sorting the post

From sorting the post to preparing the Christmas puddings, decorating cakes to preparing the turkey, it all takes plenty of toil and time as these Sunderland Echo archive photos show.

We have photos of people putting the finishing touches to the festive season in years gone by, at places such as the Seaburn Hotel, Milburns bakery and Gibbons butchers.

It’s a feast of festive memories. Why not see if you can spot someone you know?

1. Preparing the pudding Stirring the pudding at the Seaburn Hotel in 1975 is commis chef John Anderson. Also in the picture are sous chef (Mr Davies (far left); the assistant manager, Mr Les Luke (second left) and head chef Mr Bell. Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. Decorating the cake at Milburns Christmas cakes being decorated at Milburns in 1973. Did you work there? Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. Serving up a canteen Christmas dinner Dressed up for the last Christmas lunch at New Herrington Colliery canteen are (left to right) Bell Armstrong, Anne Hughes, Sandra Pickford and Margaret Beck in 1983. Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. Piles of post Sorting the Christmas mail in Sunderland. Who can guess at the year? Photo: se