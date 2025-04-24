Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Do you remember the first time you ate a banana?

It may seem like an odd question, but there’s a reason behind it.

Did you know that it was 392 years ago this month that bananas were seen, and sold, in England for the first time?

1938: A stall holder arranges the produce on his fruit and vegetable stall, pictured in 1938. Picture: London Express/Getty Images.

Records show that bananas first went on sale on April 10, 1633 outside a shop in Holborn, London, with botanist and apothecarist Thomas Johnson cited as the person behind it.

But it would be a long while until the now-staple tropical fruit became a popular choice for British families.

Fast-forward to the Second World War, where bananas, which reportedly gained a wider popularity in the 18th century, became near-enough unavailable in England and somewhat of a myth to younger folk.

Fruits and vegetables were not rationed but many were in short supply – with bananas and lemons disappearing from greengrocers almost entirely as the ships used to import them were redirected for use in the war effort.

Echo reader Doreen Purvis shared her own story on our Wearside Echoes retro Facebook community. Thousands of people have joined our free group on social media – and you can too by clicking here.

Doreen said: "As a small child during the late 1940s I was fascinated by a glass case of wax bananas in our local fruit shop. I used to cry and demand one, despite never having seen, let alone tasted, a real banana.

"When they finally re-appeared after rationing ended I couldn't get enough of them. I was a fussy, picky eater but would always have a banana. Still love them to this day."

Meanwhile, Robert Thompson remembers trying an Appleton's pie for the first time in 1954 and being ‘addicted ever since’. Reader Graham Lay also shared a memory of his first Saveloy Dip – a North East favourite – when he was just four years old. Delicious!

