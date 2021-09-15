Great Gatsby! 8 more retro photos from a 2012 night out at the Sunderland venue

Here are 8 photos of people enjoying themselves in Gatsby. Are you in one of these scenes?

Were you on camera as you enjoyed a night out with friends?

The only way to find out is by taking a look and then getting in touch to tell us more.

1. Cheers to the memories Is there someone you know in this photo in Gatsby? Photo: se Photo Sales

2. A close-up on a great night Fab four but do you recognise them? Photo: se Photo Sales

3. Spending time with friends Reflections on a 2012 night out. Does it bring back happy memories? Photo: se Photo Sales

4. Back in time Reminders of 2012. Have you spotted someone you know? Photo: se Photo Sales