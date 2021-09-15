Great Gatsby! 8 more retro photos from a 2012 night out at the Sunderland venue

Here are 8 photos of people enjoying themselves in Gatsby. Are you in one of these scenes?
Were you on camera as you enjoyed a night out with friends?
The only way to find out is by taking a look and then getting in touch to tell us more.
1. Cheers to the memories
Is there someone you know in this photo in Gatsby?
Photo: se
2. A close-up on a great night
Fab four but do you recognise them?
Photo: se
3. Spending time with friends
Reflections on a 2012 night out. Does it bring back happy memories?
Photo: se
4. Back in time
Reminders of 2012. Have you spotted someone you know?
Photo: se