Fishing, flowers and a beer-loving dog - it's Sunderland and County Durham in 1986

Blankety Blank and London’s Burning were television hits but there was plenty of news closer to home in this year.

Fritz the dog was loving a pint in the Travellers Rest in Boldon and on a more serious note, the last of the miners were leaving Herrington pit.

Workers in Pennywell and a street party at Lambton was in the news.

The common denominator is it all happened in 1986. Take a look through our feature and find out more.

Having a party in Lambton Village Pendle Close in Washington held a royal street party in 1986.

Retro 1986 Vaux Sunderland Open Sea Angling Fishing competition 8 September old ref number 57368 Taking a break during the Vaux Sunderland Open Sea Angling Fishing competition.

Pictured in Pennywell Workers at Dewhirsts clothing factory in Pennywell.

A pint for Fritz Fritz the dog loves his beer and here he is in the Travellers Rest at Boldon in September, 1986.