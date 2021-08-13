Fishing, flowers and a beer-loving dog - it's Sunderland and County Durham in 1986

Blankety Blank and London’s Burning were television hits but there was plenty of news closer to home in this year.
Fritz the dog was loving a pint in the Travellers Rest in Boldon and on a more serious note, the last of the miners were leaving Herrington pit.
Workers in Pennywell and a street party at Lambton was in the news.
The common denominator is it all happened in 1986. Take a look through our feature and find out more.
1. Having a party in Lambton Village
Pendle Close in Washington held a royal street party in 1986. Were you there?
Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Retro 1986 Vaux Sunderland Open Sea Angling Fishing competition 8 September old ref number 57368
Taking a break during the Vaux Sunderland Open Sea Angling Fishing competition. Did you take part?
Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Pictured in Pennywell
Workers at Dewhirsts clothing factory in Pennywell. Who do you recognise?
Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. A pint for Fritz
Fritz the dog loves his beer and here he is in the Travellers Rest at Boldon in September, 1986.
Photo: se