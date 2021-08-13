How many of these scenes do you remember from 35 years ago?
Fishing, flowers and a beer-loving dog - it's Sunderland and County Durham in 1986

Europe was singing of a Final Countdown and Spitting Image’s Chicken Song was a roaring hit.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 13th August 2021, 5:26 pm

Blankety Blank and London’s Burning were television hits but there was plenty of news closer to home in this year.

Fritz the dog was loving a pint in the Travellers Rest in Boldon and on a more serious note, the last of the miners were leaving Herrington pit.

Workers in Pennywell and a street party at Lambton was in the news.

The common denominator is it all happened in 1986. Take a look through our feature and find out more.

1. Having a party in Lambton Village

Pendle Close in Washington held a royal street party in 1986. Were you there?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. Retro 1986 Vaux Sunderland Open Sea Angling Fishing competition 8 September old ref number 57368

Taking a break during the Vaux Sunderland Open Sea Angling Fishing competition. Did you take part?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. Pictured in Pennywell

Workers at Dewhirsts clothing factory in Pennywell. Who do you recognise?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. A pint for Fritz

Fritz the dog loves his beer and here he is in the Travellers Rest at Boldon in September, 1986.

Photo: se

