Fantastic fundraisers as we look back at your amazing Wearside charity efforts down the years

Garry’s a charity champion and so are all of these people who raised money with fantastic sponsored events in years gone by.

From scary scarecrows at Grange Park Primary School to a slave auction at The Smugglers, we have loads of retro scenes for you to enjoy.

A musical party in Grindon and a charity boot camp in 2014 are also in our archive photos.

Take a look and then get in touch with your own fundraising memories.

1. Shaping up in 2014 Fitness Instructor, Andrew Atchison was pictured organising a charity boot camp in 2014 with regional fundraiser for Parkinsons UK, Abby Robinson. Did you take part? Photo: Picture Corrina Atkinson. Photo Sales

2. Plenty to crow about in 2005 Scary scarecrows at Grange Park Primary School 16 years ago. The fundraisers pictured are Beverley Taylor, Jack Morgan, Jordan Lee Gelder and Stephanie Potts. Did you take part as well? Photo: AB Photo Sales

3. Going for a dip in 2007 These fancy dress fundraisers had plenty to smile about as they were supporting charity with a sponsored Boxing Day dip at Seaburn in 2007. Photo: PB Photo Sales

4. A big-hearted gesture at Grindon Hall These Grindon Hall Christian School pupils raised money to buy computers for Armenia in 2003. Does this bring back memories? Photo: MM Photo Sales