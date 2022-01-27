We have got recollections in store. Join us for a look back in time.
Eight tasty retro scenes from Sunderland's McDondald's branches as we look at mac-nificent scenes from over the years

Get your teeth into these archive scenes which all show McDonald’s and its work on Wearside.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 4:55 am

The ever-popular restaurant chain is back in the news after announcing it was launching a chicken Big Mac as part of its UK menu for the first time.

It spurred us into looking at McDonald’s and its connections with Sunderland.

It has helped out in the community with events such as litter picks and its staff have made the headlines for their achievements.

But don’t just take our word for it. Take a look and enjoy the memories.

1. What an achievement by Nathan

Nathan Emmerson of McDonalds in High Street West, Sunderland, was selected to work at the McDonald's next to the Olympic Stadium throughout the games in 2012.

Photo: Picture by Angela Burn

2. Cleaning up in 2003

McDonald's staff were involved in a community clear-up near the Plans Farm Estate 19 years ago. Did you take part?

Photo: PB

3. What a team in 2012

Staff at McDonalds, North Moor Road, who organised a charity event at the Quayside Exchange in aid of the Ronald Mcdonald House Charity. Can you spot someone you know?

Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

4. In the picture in 2017

The High Street McDonalds reopened after undergoing a refit 5 years ago.

Photo: Frank Reid

