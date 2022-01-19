Lambton Lion Park was open between 1972 and 1980 and there were plenty of you who took an interest when we posted a photo of the site on the Wearside Echoes Facebook page.

Wearside Echoes is the Sunderland Echo’s specialist page and is devoted to nostalgia from the Sunderland and County Durham areas.

Plenty of you left memories of your visits to Lambton Park.

Who remembers the gift shop, fairground rides and more?

Let’s revisit an attraction which we lost in the 80s but still brings back memories.

1. The park's early days A photo taken in July 1972. Were you one of the early visitors to the park back then? Mark Barker said this was an 'awesome photo!' Photo: se Photo Sales

2. Meeting the animals Who remembers scenes like this from 1972? Alex Lee said the park was well known for the monkeys 'nicking windscreen wipers etc'. Photo: se Photo Sales

3. A reminder of the 70s The elephants meet the public in August 1974. Keith Davey commented: "Wow some memories there , forgot all about that place." Photo: se Photo Sales

4. An important day 50 years ago The Hon Isobella Lambton cuts a tape to mark the official opening of Lambton Lion Park in 1972. Photo: se Photo Sales