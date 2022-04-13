Eight photos to take you back to a night out at Sunderland's Bar Pure in 2008

Take a look at these eight photos from 2008 which were provided by Wayne Groves a DJ at the time.

Each is a wonderful reminder of the past and we hope they bring back lots of pure happiness for you.

Are you pictured? Can you spot someone you know?

Join us on a journey back to Pure 12 years ago.

1. All pals together Such a happy scene but are you pictured? Photo: Wayne Groves. Photo: Wayne Groves Photo Sales

2. Time for a photo A look back at 2008. Remember this? Photo: Wayne Groves. Photo: Wayne Groves Photo Sales

3. A flashback to 2008 Have you spotted someone you know in our photos? Photo: Wayne Groves. Photo: ugc Photo Sales

4. Spending time with friends Did you like to spend time in Pure? Photo: Wayne Groves. Photo: Wayne Groves Photo Sales