Back in time to Pure. Who do you recognise?
Back in time to Pure. Who do you recognise?

Eight photos to take you back to a night out at Sunderland's Bar Pure in 2008

We are heading to Olive Street for a nostalgic night out at Pure.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 4:55 am

Take a look at these eight photos from 2008 which were provided by Wayne Groves a DJ at the time.

Each is a wonderful reminder of the past and we hope they bring back lots of pure happiness for you.

Are you pictured? Can you spot someone you know?

Join us on a journey back to Pure 12 years ago.

1. All pals together

Such a happy scene but are you pictured? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

2. Time for a photo

A look back at 2008. Remember this? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

3. A flashback to 2008

Have you spotted someone you know in our photos? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: ugc

4. Spending time with friends

Did you like to spend time in Pure? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

