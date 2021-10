It is hard to believe that all that time has passed since these photos were taken at Bentleys in Sunderland in November 1989.

The dance floor was packed when a Sunderland Echo photographer turned up to get images of teenagers having loads of fun.

Are you in the picture? Is one of your friends featured in an archive photo?

And what are your memories of Bentleys? Take a look through our collection and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Disco time A packed dance floor but are you on it? Photo: se Photo Sales

2. Having a ball Is there someone you know in this photo? Photo: se Photo Sales

3. A wave for the camera Wee you pictured waving at the Sunderland Echo photographer 32 years ago? Photo: se Photo Sales

4. Relaxing with friends Time for a chat. Recognise anyone you know? Photo: se Photo Sales