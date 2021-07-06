Come on England! Let's roar the team to Euro 2020 semi-final glory with these retro photos of fans in Sunderland
Are you feeling the excitement yet? Are you ready to roar the Three Lions in their latest epic Euro episode?
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 11:29 am
Let’s do it with a look back to the last time England were in the semis of a major tournament.
The team took us on a World Cup roller coaster in 2018. Let’s re-live some more of those Fanzone scenes from Low Row and Park Lane as we get set for another round of football’s ups and downs.
