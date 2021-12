We do and so did the children of Sunderland in December 1981. We know because we have got the archive photos to prove it.

Were you at the Sunderland Art College Christmas party? We’ve got that. Perhaps you went to the police Christmas disco for children that year? We have that as well.

If not, perhaps we got you on camera when you were Christmas shopping in 1981?

The only way to find out is by taking a look through this seasonal collection of archive photographs.

1. Fun at the college A children's Christmas party at Sunderland Art College in 1981 and it looks like wonderful fun! Remember it?

2. Picking a festive tune The Police Christmas disco 40 years ago.

3. Brrr-ace yourselves for Christmas shopping Shopping in the snow. Does this bring back festive memories?

4. The crowds were out in Binns Bargain hunters in the china department at Binns in December 1981.