See if there is a party scene that brings back memories for you.
See if there is a party scene that brings back memories for you.

Christmas crackers, balloons, a visit from Santa - it's retro party time in Sunderland! 9 archive photos to enjoy

Altogether now … ‘we wish you a Merry Christmas!’ It’s time to look back on some great parties you have had in Sunderland and County Durham in the past.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 10:42 am

We’ve got Santa Claus, Christmas crackers and festive scenes galore.

There are scenes from Chambers nightclub, Mill View Club, East Herrington Mother and Toddler Club and plenty more besides.

So as you tuck in to another mince pie, take a look at these festive events you have enjoyed in the past.

1. Christmas with the Chipper Club

The Chipper Club Christmas party was held at Chambers in 1994. Did you go?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

2. Wonderful in Washington

Pensioners were enjoying a Christmas party at Washington School in 2015 in this archive photo. Who do you recognise?

Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo Sales

3. Perfect in Pennywell

A Pennywell residents Christmas party in 1999 and Santa came to visit. Remember this?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

4. Reflections from Penshaw

Christmas party for Penshaw pensioners was held in 1993 at the Bird in Hand, Penshaw.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
SunderlandCounty Durham
Next Page
Page 1 of 3