Budding gardeners! It's time to share your memories ahead of National Allotments Week

National Allotments Week starts on August 9 and we are marking the occasion by reflecting on great memories from plots throughout Sunderland and County Durham.
From the Just Let Your Soul group to Red Machine Allotment, we have archive scenes from them all.
National Allotments Week celebrates people with a shared love of healthy fresh fruit and vegetables, and who also love physical exercise and social interaction.
It’s been all that and more on Wearside over the years. We have reminders of Santa visiting a community allotment in Hendon and the opening of a new site at Marley Potts.
1. Wonderful in Washington
Claire Hutchinson from Groundworks joined members of the Wasington community allotment team - Hughie Renton, Kevin Blake and James Ruff - for this photo in 2011, but who can tell us more?
Photo: Picture Corrina Atkinson.
2. Halloween and horticulture at Houghton
Back to 2012 and children from Gillas Lane Primary School were pictured on the Houghton Community Allotment where they had been serving up soup made by themselves from their own grown vegetables as part of a Halloween event. Have you spotted someone you know?
Photo: se
3. A helping hand in 2019
Members of theJust Let Your Soul Grow community allotment group were pictured 2 years ago as they received new trees. They even got some help with planting from Blue Peter gardener Chris Collins
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Santa pays a visit to Hendon
Santa visited the Goroundworks community allotment in Hendon in 2011. Were you in the picture?
Photo: Picture Corrina Atkinson.