Brilliant beard scenes from Sunderland's past as we get ready for Decembeard - but are you in the picture?

Are you ready for some retro beard scenes? We are as we celebrate a month of beard growing on the way.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 1:19 pm

Decembeard is a nationwide initiative to support sponsored beard growing in support of Bowel Cancer UK.

But we thought we would get you in the mood with some Sunderland and County Durham beard growing – and beard removing – scenes from the past. Who do you recognise in our retro colection?

Are you in the spotlight yourself? Take a look and then get in touch with your own memories.

1. Waiting for a win

Sunderland fan Alan Strand who decided not to shave his beard in 2015 until Sunderland's first win.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Kevin's big bid for charity

Kevin Barker was pictured in 2003 with his beard which he grew to make him look like Father Christmas - and it was all to be shaved off for charity. Remember this?

Photo: PB

3. Ready to support a worthy cause

Michael Roper and son Michael pictured before having their beards shaved off in aid of BLESMA and Cancer Research in 2014.

Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

4. Harry's a hero in 2011

Harry Hall of Reds Salon in Sunderland had his beard and moustache shaved off by specialist hairdresser Marshall Hall, and he did it to support a worthy cause. Who can tell us more?

Photo: Picture by Angela Burn

