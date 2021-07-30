Barnes, Backhouse, Mowbray, Herrington .... we're loving the parks in these retro photos but are you pictured?
We are blessed with some wonderful parks in Sunderland.
This next week is Love Parks Week in the UK and it is a celebration of the green spaces in our neighbourhoods.
But we already love our parks as these Sunderland Echo archive photos show.
We’ve got live bands, sponsored walks, football matches and illuminations it all happened in parks across the town.
So whether it is Barnes or Backhouse, Herrington or Mowbray, we have reminders of the past from them all.
