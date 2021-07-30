Sunderland and County Durham's parks have been in the picture hundreds of times over the years. Were you pictured in our mini retro selection?
Sunderland and County Durham's parks have been in the picture hundreds of times over the years. Were you pictured in our mini retro selection?

Barnes, Backhouse, Mowbray, Herrington .... we're loving the parks in these retro photos but are you pictured?

We are blessed with some wonderful parks in Sunderland.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 30th July 2021, 4:57 pm

This next week is Love Parks Week in the UK and it is a celebration of the green spaces in our neighbourhoods.

But we already love our parks as these Sunderland Echo archive photos show.

We’ve got live bands, sponsored walks, football matches and illuminations it all happened in parks across the town.

So whether it is Barnes or Backhouse, Herrington or Mowbray, we have reminders of the past from them all.

1. Off on a toddle in Barnes Park

A 2009 sponsored toddle in Barnes Park but who can tell us more - and are you in the picture?

Photo: AB

Buy photo

2. Live from Mowbray Park in 2009

These music lovers got to listen to live entertainment in Mowbray Park on a sunny day in June 2009. Recognise anyone?

Photo: CA

Buy photo

3. All for charity at Herrington Country Park

Dud you take park in the 2009 Race For Life held at Herrington Country Park?

Photo: TY

Buy photo

4. A bowling session in Thompson Park

Members of the Thompson Park ladies bowling team in 2005. Are you in the picture?

Photo: DA

Buy photo
Sunderland
Next Page
Page 1 of 4