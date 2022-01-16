Eight retro photos from a much-loved pub but how many do you remember?
Archive photos from the Board Inn - including the day the FA Cup came home in 73

From leek clubs to darts and local football to a day in history – it has all happened at the Board Inn.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 6:00 am

And we have got the photos to prove it!

Take a look at 8 scenes from the East Herrington favourite and they include fans gathered outside – and on top of – the pub as the FA Cup parade came through Sunderland in 1973.

We also have reminders of the leek club in 2003 and 2004 as well as a darts reminder from 18 years ago.

Take a look.

1. Back to 1992

Landlord Colin Horn took a sign language course and demonstrated the sign for a pint of beer in this 1992. Who can tell us more?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. A great show in 2004

Board Inn Leek Club chairman Les Scott was pictured with Val Lowery and Maureen Smith for this photo 18 years ago as they got ready for the annual leek show in 2004.

Photo: PB

3. On the pitch in 2007

Board Inn FC pictured 15 years ago. Recognise anyone?

Photo: KB

4. Aiming for your 2004 memories

Landlord Bob Jobes was ready for a game of darts 18 years ago. Who can tell us more about this photocall?

Photo: PB

