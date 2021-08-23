Altogether now! 10 retro views of Sunderland and County Durham people enjoying a singsong

From flashmob singing to jubilee celebrations, you have done it all.

You have done it while combining singing with sign language while others among you have sung while dressed as bananas.

So take a look at these nostalgic photos from Barnes to Thorney Close, East Herrington to Hylton Red House and The Bridges to Valley Road.

And once you have done that, get in touch and tell us more.

1. Flashing back to 2013 Rev Chris Howson was leading the singing for the Sunderland University students Fairtrade flashmob in the Bridges. Were you there in 2013? Photo: Picture by Peter Berry Photo Sales

2. Singing and signing at Thorney Close Primary Pupils at Thorney Close Primary School were learning sign language for a 'sing to sign' event when this photo was taken in 2012. Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady Photo Sales

3. Making music at Castletown Primary School Castletown Primary School's choir was singing as part of the closing of the Making Music at Mowbray events in Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens in 2013. Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady Photo Sales

4. Young and old together at Valley Road Primary Young and old took to the stage at Valley Road Primary School when the Happy Day Singers from Age UK joined with pupils to sing a locally composed song to celebrate the Jubilee. Can you spot someone you know in this 2012 photo? Photo: Picture by Angela Burn Photo Sales