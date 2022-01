All these photos are close-ups on people spending time in pubs across Sunderland and East Durham around 35 years ago, from Windmills to the Ivy House.

We have La Fontaine, the Jovial Friar and Sirocco and so much more besides.

There are faces to be found in each photo so let’s take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. La Fontaine A 1989 view of La Fontaine. Photo: se Photo Sales

2. Ivy House Back to July 1985 for this Ivy House view. Photo: se Photo Sales

3. Digbys Le Metro in High Street West opened with a new look and new name of Digby's in November 1985. Photo: se Photo Sales

4. Central Back to July 1987 for this view of the Central pub. Photo: se Photo Sales