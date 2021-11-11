A retro tribute to the heroes of Wearside and County Durham with 9 poppy scenes

Remembrance Day marks the armistice agreement that ended the First World War on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918.

Each year, we pay tribute with a silence in the honour of those who fell, as well as by wearing poppies such as in these 9 retro photos from Wearside and County Durham.

From Hylton Castle to Ropery Walk, we look at poppy scenes from the Sunderland Echo archives.

1. Pictured at Hylton Castle Primary Corporal, Derek Lynn is presented with a poppy wreath by Year 6 pupils from Hylton Castle Primary school, Chloe Loiver, Jessica McCann, Neive Martin, Talia Andrews, Delta Cooper and Tegan Lines. Does this bring back memories from 2014? Photo: CORRINA ATKINSON Photo Sales

2. Retro at Ropery Walk A Remembrance Day display at Ropery Walk Primary School in 2005. Photo: TC Photo Sales

3. So poignant in 2015 Durham Community Fire Station watch manager Michael Burdon and sculptor Allan Scott with a very special poppy in 2015. Who can tell us more? Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales

4. Paying tribute at St Anthony's Pupils from St Anthony's School presented money to the Royal British Legion after selling hand-made poppies 7 years ago. Photo: CORRINA ATKINSON Photo Sales