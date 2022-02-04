9 Wearside scenes from 1980 - from the Vane Arms Bike Club to a big day at Coles Cranes

We have got reminders of the bike club at the Vane Arms in Silksworth as well as a gospel concert in Barnes Park.

Take a look at the Continental pub football team and the 100th crane to come off the production line at Coles Cranes.

We have all this and more in this journey back to 1980.

1. Pictured in Barnes Park A gospel concert in Barnes Park in 1980. Were you there? Photo: SE Photo Sales

2. Netting lots of memories Table tennis was one of the sports youngsters at the East End Playscheme enjoyed in the huts behind the East End Community Centre. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3. Such great work for charity The "Bike Club" of the Vane Arms, Silksworth organised a sponsored treasure hunt to raise money for the Echo cardiograph machine in 1980. Does this bring back memories? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

4. Ready for the Washington stage Some of the members of the men's chorus from the Washington Operatic Society's production of Waltzes from Vienna. Recognise them? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales