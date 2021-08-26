But how did you spend your time in Bank Holidays gone by? These archive images show you had all sorts of wonderful ways of passing the time.

Some of you went to a harp workshop while others tried folk singing or Morris dancing.

Or maybe you went more traditional by relaxing in a seafront deck chair.

Re-live some Bank Holidays from years gone by with these Sunderland Echo retro scenes.

1. Enjoying the puppet show in 1987 This mini puppet theatre was a great success at Seaburn in August 1987, but were you pictured as you enjoyed the show? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2. Relaxing on the sea front in 1990 What a lovely day for a sunbathe! Can you spot someone you know in a deck chair at Seaburn in August 1990? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3. Hoping the memories take off Members of Sunderland and District Classic Vehicle Society were preparing for their Bank Holiday show at the North East Aircraft Museum in 2010. Pictured, from left, are: Nobby Clarke, John Smith, John Carrahar, John Cubby, Nobby Clarke (Snr) and Frank King. Photo: Picture by Tom Yeoman Photo Sales

4. Fish, chips and a stroll What could be better than a stroll at Seaburn with fish and chips to enjoy in August 1990. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales