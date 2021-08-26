Summer was almost over but these people brought the season to a super close with these scenes in years gone by.
9 ways you spent a great Bank Holiday on Wearside in years gone by - from relaxing in deck chairs to fishing and harp music

The Bank Holiday weekend is almost here and we hope you get a chance to relax.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 11:16 am

But how did you spend your time in Bank Holidays gone by? These archive images show you had all sorts of wonderful ways of passing the time.

Some of you went to a harp workshop while others tried folk singing or Morris dancing.

Or maybe you went more traditional by relaxing in a seafront deck chair.

Re-live some Bank Holidays from years gone by with these Sunderland Echo retro scenes.

1. Enjoying the puppet show in 1987

This mini puppet theatre was a great success at Seaburn in August 1987, but were you pictured as you enjoyed the show?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. Relaxing on the sea front in 1990

What a lovely day for a sunbathe! Can you spot someone you know in a deck chair at Seaburn in August 1990?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. Hoping the memories take off

Members of Sunderland and District Classic Vehicle Society were preparing for their Bank Holiday show at the North East Aircraft Museum in 2010. Pictured, from left, are: Nobby Clarke, John Smith, John Carrahar, John Cubby, Nobby Clarke (Snr) and Frank King.

Photo: Picture by Tom Yeoman

4. Fish, chips and a stroll

What could be better than a stroll at Seaburn with fish and chips to enjoy in August 1990.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

