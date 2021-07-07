Mouth-watering chocolate memories from across Wearside and County Durham for you to enjoy.

9 tasty retro Wearside favourites as we celebrate World Chocolate Day - including a giant Lion bar!

Now that’s sweet! Today is World Chocolate Day.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 1:09 pm

So we decided to give you some retro Sunderland Echo scenes to chew on.

They show chocolate in loads of different forms from chocolate sculptures to a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory theme day at a Wearside care home, complete with sweet treats.

There’s an attempt at the world record for the longest chocolate bar and a whole lot more. But why not take a look for yourself and see if any of these scenes bring back great memories.

1. Were they the best bar none?

A 1993 attempt at the 'Worlds Longest Bar of Chocolate' Were you there at the Seaburn Centre for this epic challenge?

2. A bitesize memory from 2000

Joanne Hall tucks in to this giant sculpture which was part of a Southmoor School GCSE project 21 years ago. Remember it?

3. So sweet in 2013

It's such a lovely memory from the Ashton Grange Care Home where, in 2013,Marie Middleton handed out chocolates to residents, L-R, Tom and Doreen Scott and Mary Newton as part of their Charlie and the Chocolate Factory themed open day.

4. Anyone for chocolate beetroot cake?

Back to 2008 and a scene from Witherwack Primary School. Pupils Jordan Wheeler and Abby Robson, both 5, were sampling chocolate beetroot cake as part of a Sunderland School Meal Service project.

