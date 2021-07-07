9 tasty retro Wearside favourites as we celebrate World Chocolate Day - including a giant Lion bar!
Now that’s sweet! Today is World Chocolate Day.
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 1:09 pm
So we decided to give you some retro Sunderland Echo scenes to chew on.
They show chocolate in loads of different forms from chocolate sculptures to a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory theme day at a Wearside care home, complete with sweet treats.
There’s an attempt at the world record for the longest chocolate bar and a whole lot more. But why not take a look for yourself and see if any of these scenes bring back great memories.
