9 super cool photos for Ice Cream Day - let's enjoy some tasty retro treats from Sunderland and County Durham

Grab a taste of these retro scenes as we look forward to Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 18.

The specially nominated day is an American tradition but it also gives us a chance to chew over some great ice cream images from the Sunderland Echo archives.

And it is especially appropriate with temperatures once again soaring outside.

So whether you were getting free ice cream at the Empire Cinema or ticking into cornets at the air show, we have it all. Take a look.

1. A treat in 2013 Tamzin Liddle and Nathan Fawkes enjoying an ice cream at the Sunderland Central Fire Station community open day. Photo: se Buy photo

2. A cool way to enjoy the air show Sunday at the 2015 Sunderland International Air Show. Sisters Sharmaine (left) and Charleen Sisimayi from the Park Lane area of Sunderland cool off with an ice cream. Photo: se Buy photo

3. Free cones in 2015! Staff members Jennifer Hargrave, Ami Dixon-Smith, Dan Westgarth and James Briars from Empire Cinemas in Sunderland ahead of the Free Cone Day event in 2015. It helped to raise money for MacMillan Cancer Research. Photo: David James Wood Buy photo

4. Super sundae in 2013 Enjoying an Ice Cream Sundae on a sunny Bank Holiday weekend. Reanne Robinson from the Lickety Split Creamery, Seaham was pictured 8 years ago. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry Buy photo