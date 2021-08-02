9 Sunderland lollipop ladies - and men - who were top of the pops at keeping our children safe

We are putting the spotlight on the lollipop men and women of Sunderland and County Durham.

And we are doing it after the news that Britain’s longest serving lollipop lady was finally hanging up her sign after 52 years of service.

She has been patrolling the same stretch of road in Tamworth since 1969 and we think it is time to pay tribute to the school crossing patrol workers closer to home.

Here is just a small retro sample of people who have made the news over the years. See if you can spot someone you know.

1. Sue Wright and her great i-deer Sunderland lollipop lady Sue Wright had a great i-deer to brighten up the dark mornings in 1995. Sue was the lollipop lady for the Tunstall Road crossing. Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. Kathleen Swan was roarsome in 2005 Back to Book Day in 2005 and Kathleen Swan got into the spirit of the occasion by dressing as a lion. Here she is on patrol outside St Joseph's RC Primary School in Murton. Photo: TC

3. A fond farewell to Fred Collier Lollipop man Fred Collier was pictured on his last shift before retirement in 2017. Remember this? Photo: Stu Norton

4. A dance from Christine Phalp Dancing lollipop lady Christine Phalp brought a smile to the children's faces with her fantastic moves. Here she is outside Bullion Lane Primary School in Chester-le-Street in 2008. Photo: CA