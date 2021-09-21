9 Sunderland and East Durham retro dance scenes to get you in the Strictly spirit

But did you know that Sunderland and East Durham have loads of connections to the programme?
Let’s do a retro rumba back to these archive photos to remind you of previous Strictly stars and their links to the area.
How many do you remember?
1. Racing back to 1999
Athlete Roger Black joined pupils from Havelock Primary School at Nissan's plant to encourage people to enter the company's Great North Ride in 1999. Five years later, he danced to fifth place in Strictly.
Here's 2005 finalist Colin Jackson - but this time he is on the dance floor in 2013 with former strictly favourite Erin Boag and they are dancing with NPower Peterlee staff.
3. A salsa in Seaham
Strictly stars Ian Waite and Camilla Dallerup led the way in 2008 when they took to the floor with members of the Healthworks Centre Salsa Club on their visit to Seaham Hall. Remember this?
4. Putting on the style in Peterlee
Here's another view of Erin Boag and Colin Jackson dancing at NPower Peterlee.
