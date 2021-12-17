9 Southmoor Academy scenes from the past - from filming for a TV show to hatching chicks

The school collected 3,000 tins which have been donated to the Salvation Army’s Austin House in Southwick and St Mary’s Church who will use them to help ensure that homeless people in the area receive a warm Christmas meal.
But being big-hearted is something that the staff and pupils have done many times over the years as these retro photographs show.
We looked in the Sunderland Echo archives and found lots of images of students helping others, or of them taking part in wonderful events. Other scenes just look like great fun in the classroom!
They include a charity concert for the homeless in 2011 and students entertaining crowds at a refugee event in 2012.
Want to find out more? Take a look through our retro selection of photos.
