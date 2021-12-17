9 Southmoor Academy scenes from the past - from filming for a TV show to hatching chicks

But being big-hearted is something that the staff and pupils have done many times over the years as these retro photographs show.

We looked in the Sunderland Echo archives and found lots of images of students helping others, or of them taking part in wonderful events. Other scenes just look like great fun in the classroom!

They include a charity concert for the homeless in 2011 and students entertaining crowds at a refugee event in 2012.

Want to find out more? Take a look through our retro selection of photos.

1. Dancing back to 2012 Southmoor School Choir and dancers entertained the crowds at a Refugee Week event at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens 9 years ago.

2. Helping the homeless Young performers, from left; Jonny Wilkinson 15, Alex Tate 16, and Josh Fothergill 15 who took part in a charity concert with fellow students of Southmoor School to raise funds for local homeless people in 2011.

3. So caring in 2015 Members of the school's supreme council held a Christmas fair and raised £1,000 to go towards the Sunderland Churches Together group 6 years ago. Were you one of the fundraisers?

4. Musical memories from 2012 Pupils from Southmoor School took partpart in the Music in the Park event in Mowbray Park 9 years ago.