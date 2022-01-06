9 snow scenes from Sunderland's past as the city sees its first fall of 2022

We’ve got Vaux horses pulling a dray despite the conditions in 1984 and workmen breaking ice in Mowbray Park in 1973.

There’s a motorist trying to dig out his car at Penshaw in 1963 and Durham Road in the snow in 1977.

Bill Hawkins, of Sunderland Antiquarian Society, gets our thanks for these wonderful photos. Take a look and see if they bring back memories.

We thank Bill for a great collection of images. To find out more about the history of Sunderland, visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

1. Icy in Mowbray Park Breaking ice in Mowbray Park in 1973. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

2. Hard at work Vaux horses in the snow at Pallion in January 1984. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

3. Icy in Durham Road Durham Road in the 1977 snow.

4. Still doing the rounds in 1979 Hard at work in Station Road, Seaburn in March 1979.