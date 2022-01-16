9 right Royal baking memories from Sunderland and County Durham as we get ready to bake for Her Majesty

We are celebrating some great Royal news which has emerged. People all over the country are being urged to bake a pudding which would celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Anyone aged over 8 can enter the competition in which the winner will be made available at Big Jubilee Lunches in June.

So how about some inspiration closer to home with a look back on 9 great baking scenes from Sunderland and County Durham over the years.

Maybe you can spot someone you know at Willowfield or Southwick Primary Schools, or at Npower or Seam Sure Start.

We’ve got memories on the menu and we want yours.

1. Tucking in to this Southwick scene Sue Adshead, the chairperson of the governors, was loving this baking session at Southwick Primary School in 2010. Can you spot someone you know in the photo? Photo: TY Photo Sales

2. A VIP visitor t0o Npower Bake Off star Andrew Smyth helped out at Npowers Macmillan's coffee morning in 2017. Did you get to meet him? Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3. Egging you on to share your 2008 memories Baking was on the menu at Seaham Sure Start in 2008 and children got to learn all about healthy eating. Photo: TY Photo Sales

4. Trying out flapjacks at Camden Square A 2007 reminder from Camden Square Infants School where Riley Patterson and Natasha Loughlin tried out the flapjacks during a fundraising baking session. Photo: AB Photo Sales