9 retro photos of the day you met Jordan Henderson in 2009 before he became a superstar
He’s the England superstar who is helping the Three Lions continue their incredible Euro journey.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 1:01 pm
But did you get to meet him during a very special Sunderland event 12 years ago?
It was back in 2009 when Jordan Henderson mixed with youngsters who were on a visit to the University of Sunderland. The then Sunderland first team player had a go at table tennis, martial arts and took time to sign autographs.
As we get behind Jordan and the rest of the Three Lions this Saturday, we’d love to know if you got to meet him at this event which was held to find potential stars for the 2012 Olympics.
Take a look through our Sunderland Echo archive collection and then get in touch to tell us more.
Page 1 of 3