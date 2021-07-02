9 retro photos of the day you met Jordan Henderson in 2009 before he became a superstar

But did you get to meet him during a very special Sunderland event 12 years ago?

It was back in 2009 when Jordan Henderson mixed with youngsters who were on a visit to the University of Sunderland. The then Sunderland first team player had a go at table tennis, martial arts and took time to sign autographs.

As we get behind Jordan and the rest of the Three Lions this Saturday, we’d love to know if you got to meet him at this event which was held to find potential stars for the 2012 Olympics.

Take a look through our Sunderland Echo archive collection and then get in touch to tell us more.

Not bad at badminton Good sport Jordan was keen to have a go at all sports during his 2009 visit to the University of Sunderland.

Martial arts memories Jordan and these school children had a great time trying out martial arts.

Anyone for table tennis?

A big day in 2009 Jordan helped to launch the Premier League 4 Sport scheme during his visit to the University of Sunderland.