9 photos to remind you of life in Wearside and County Durham in 1978

It’s the year of Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta topping the charts and Boney M doing the same.

We also watched Grange Hill, Pennies From Heaven and Nationwide for the first time.

Or maybe you have more memories of these events nearer to home.

Prince Charles visited Crowtree Leisure Centre and the Duchess of Kent brought out the crowds in Murton as well as the Sunderland shipyards.

Penshaw Monument got a spruce-up and a radio show came to town.

Find out more and join us as we travel back to 1978.

1. A royal appointment at the leisure centre Prince Charles inspects a guard of honour of cadets on his way into Sunderland Leisure Centre in May 1978.

2. A warm welcome for the panelists The Radio 4 "Any Questions" broadcast team came to Hylton Red House Junior School in 1978. The panellists were, left to right: Roderick MacFarquhar, MP; David Jacobs, the chairman; astronomer and TV personality Patrick Moore. Seated: Norman St John Stevas, MP; and Professor Dorothy Wedderburn. Did you get to see them?

3. Meeting the Duchess at the shipyards The Duchess of Kent was in Sunderland to unveil a plaque to mark the opening of the new berth at the Southwick shipyard of Austin and Pickersgill. Are you in the photo taken in March 1978?

4. A helping hand for Penshaw Monument A trench was being filled with concrete around Penshaw Monument as it underwent repairs in August 1978.