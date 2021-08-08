Is their a face you recognise in these images from 10 years ago?
Is their a face you recognise in these images from 10 years ago?

9 more photos from a Gatsby night out in 2011: Were you in the spotlight?

A decade has gone by since these happy pictures were taken at Gatsby.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 4:55 am

But it looks like everyone there had great fun in these photos from a decade ago.

It was a night when lots of people had a wonderful evening with their pals and here are the images to prove it.

Can you spot someone you know? Or are you in the picture yourself? Take a look.

1. Party time

9 friends together. Recognise them?

Photo: se

Buy photo

2. Fab four

Can you spot a familiar face in this line-up?

Photo: se

Buy photo

3. Raising a glass to the memories

Can you believe all these photos were taken 10 years ago?

Photo: se

Buy photo

4. Glittering reminders

All dressed up for a great night out. Does this bring back many memories?

Photo: se

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3