So many great reminders of events at Hetton Primary. How many do you remember?

8 retro reminders of happy times at Hetton Primary as the school gets ready for a fantastic future

What an exciting time there is ahead for everyone at Hetton Primary School.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 10th December 2021, 9:12 am

A brand new £6.7 million school is on the way and it could be open by September next year.

But let’s not forget all the fantastic, memorable and poignant times that pupils have had at the current school over the years.

We found these 9 great archive reminders in the Sunderland Echo archives and they include everything from a harvest festival in 2003 to a mock wedding in 2011.

We hope these scenes bring back great memories. Why not take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Ring any bells?

Pupils were pictured at a mock wedding which was held at Hetton Methodist Church in 2003. Does this bring back wonderful memories?

Photo: Picture by Angela Burn

2. In the garden in 2016

Hetton Primary School's garden had an upgrade in 2016 but were you there to see it?

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Stars at swimming

Pupils from Hetton Primary school who achieved their 1000 meters and 1 mile awards for swimming in 2011. Recognise anyone?

Photo: Picture Corrina Atkinson.

4. Food for thought in 2003

The Harvest Festival display at Hetton Primary School in 2003. Steven Ganley, Ellen Froud and Connor White were in the picture.

Photo: PB Sunderland Echo

