8 retro reminders of happy times at Hetton Primary as the school gets ready for a fantastic future

Ring any bells? Pupils were pictured at a mock wedding which was held at Hetton Methodist Church in 2003. Does this bring back wonderful memories? Photo: Picture by Angela Burn

In the garden in 2016 Hetton Primary School's garden had an upgrade in 2016 but were you there to see it? Photo: Stu Norton

Stars at swimming Pupils from Hetton Primary school who achieved their 1000 meters and 1 mile awards for swimming in 2011. Recognise anyone? Photo: Picture Corrina Atkinson.

Food for thought in 2003 The Harvest Festival display at Hetton Primary School in 2003. Steven Ganley, Ellen Froud and Connor White were in the picture. Photo: PB Sunderland Echo