8 more photos from a Sunderland night out a decade ago - but who do you recognise?

And it looks like they were fun times with so many smiling faces as well as people having a wonderful chance to mix with pals.

We hope you can spot someone you know in this retro collection.

Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. All smiles Lots of happy faces here. Are you one of them? Photo: se Photo Sales

2. Recognise anyone? Have you spotted someone you know? Photo: se Photo Sales

3. In the picture a decade ago What are your memories of nights out in Sunderland in years gone by? Photo: se Photo Sales

4. Time spent with friends Taking time for a photo. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: se Photo Sales