7 Sunderland retro photos with a James Bond theme to get you shaken if not stirred into sharing your memories

And with the movie mega success in the news once more, what better time is there to look at Bond connections to Wearside?

We’ve got 7 action-packed photos from the past to bring to you but will you be in retro 0-0 heaven after re-living these memories?

Take a look and get in touch to tell us more.

1. It's 007 in 09 The re-opening of the Pullman Lodge had a Bond theme in 2009 and here is a reminder of it. Were you there? Photo: TY Photo Sales

2. The stars were out in 2012 Sunderland footballers were pictured arriving at Boldon cinema for the premier of the new James Bond film 'Skyfall' in 2012. Here are Black Cats heroes Seb Larsson and Phil Bardsley. Photo: Picture by David Allan Photo Sales

3. Hats off to this 2009 reminder Guests at the 2009 re-launch of the Pullman Lodge. Were you there? Photo: TY Photo Sales

4. Action-packed in 1981 Randy Haefner, left, and Ron Cornelius of Sunderland's National Championship Basketball Team get a little shooting practice before their international match against Luxembourg at Crowtree Leisure Centre. The Saab 900 car was the actual car produced for a James Bond film being made in November 1981. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales