21 things you can no longer do in Sunderland - the vanished businesses, the experiences now just memories

Remember meeting your mates outside C&A on a Saturday afternoon or cheering on the lads stood in the Fulwell End in Roker Park?
There’s plenty of pastimes that were once part of the fabric of Sunderland life which you sadly can’t do anymore.
We’ve had a rifle through our archives to bring you some great memories from over the decades, from bagging a bargain at the Dewhirsts shop to being able to smell the hops at Vaux which filled the air on brewing days.
1. Standing in the Fulwell End, Roker Park
Roker Park is long gone but memories of watching the lads on a Saturday afternoon firmly remain in the minds of Black Cat fans. Pictured here is Sunderland v Luton March 17, 1973 in the FA Cup quarter final, in which Sunderland won 2-0.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Marvelling at how the Roker Park tap worked
For kids in the '80s and' 90s the wondrous tap in the Roker Park boating lake was something to scratch your head over. How did it manage to float mid air?
Photo: Library image
3. Meeting at C&A
Before mobile phones, before the internet, you'd have to set a meeting point in advance if you were catching up with your mates and C&A in the centre of town became a popular meet-up spot. It's pictured here in 1971 and was still a regular meeting point long after the Bridges got its roof.
Photo: JPI Media
4. Getting a delivery from the 'pop man'
Villa Pop was once a staple drink in Sunderland, thanks to its long-established bottling plant in Southwick, which is now Clearly Drinks. A highlight of the week would be getting a delivery from the 'pop man' from Sykes' or getting some sarsaparilla Villa pop. Pictured here is worker Martin Fenwick in October 1994 when we ran a story on Villa lemonade being exported to Russia. Although the factory is no longer called Villa, it still produces some flavours: cherry, lemonade and orange.
Photo: JPI Media