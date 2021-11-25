13 Sunderland shops Echo readers loved to visit in the run-up to Christmas

Echo readers have been shouting out their favourite shops to visit in the run-up to Christmas.
With just weeks to go until December 25, shoppers across Sunderland and beyond have been making a start on their preparations for the Christmas season.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 11:29 am

Cards, gifts and wrapping paper have been bought, the festive food is on order and now the next job is to retrieve the decorations from the loft.

There’s no denying that hitting the high street to buy your Christmas presents is a very different experience to what it used to be.

So we asked the Echo readers to shout out the shops from Sunderland’s past that they just HAD to visit in the run-up to December 25.

1. Joseph's Toy Shop

Gary Cleminson said: "Joseph's without a doubt."

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. Binns

Steve Burnaby Davies said: "Binns for Santa. Great days." The Binns window display team, pictured here in 1982.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. Hills

Cheryl Middlemass and Elizabeth Curry gave a mention to Hills Bookshop.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. Joplings

Ann Innins said: "Joplings at Christmas to see Father Christmas, you used to feel as though you had been on a journey then as you got older and had your own children and took them to try it out." Pictured here is the Santa Parade in 1982.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

