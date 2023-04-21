News you can trust since 1873
13 pictures from a night out at Ttonic in Sunderland in 2012 - see if you can spot anyone you know

We are back out on the town in Sunderland and we hope these photos bring back great memories.

By Chris Cordner
Published 6th Sep 2020, 07:00 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 11:55 BST

Here is a selection of pictures and they all show people having fun in the city in 2012. Are you pictured with friends?

Perhaps you can spot someone you know. Take a look and see if you can re-live some great nights out in Sunderland.

And why not get in touch to tell us more about nostalgic Wearside events you would like us to spotlight.

Were you out with friends in this 2012 photo?

1. Are you in the picture

Were you out with friends in this 2012 photo? Photo: Other 3rd party

A lovely reminder of a Sunderland night out.

2. Memories of 2012

A lovely reminder of a Sunderland night out. Photo: other 3rd party

Looks like they were having a great time, but are you pictured?

3. Having fun in 2012

Looks like they were having a great time, but are you pictured? Photo: other 3rd party

Were you pictured enjoying yourself on a Sunderland night out?

4. Time for a quick photo

Were you pictured enjoying yourself on a Sunderland night out? Photo: other 3rd party

