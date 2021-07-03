12 photos of England fans watching past quarter finals on Wearside - re-live these nail biting memories
We’ve all got our fingers crossed for another epic England victory in the Euros.
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 4:55 am
But we’ve all been there before and still have the memories of the Three Lions in quarter final action at previous tournaments.
Take a look at these reminders of the dramas of 2004, 2006 and 2018 when we went through every emotion a quarter final could throw at us.
Were you one of the fans in 2004 watching in Vision as England took on Portugal in the Euros? Or were you spotted in the Sports Bar as we tackled Portugal again in the 2006 World Cup?
Maybe you were pictured in the Fanzone in Low Row in 2018 as England overcame Sweden. We have it all. Take a look.
