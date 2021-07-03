12 photos of England fans watching past quarter finals on Wearside - re-live these nail biting memories

But we’ve all been there before and still have the memories of the Three Lions in quarter final action at previous tournaments.

Take a look at these reminders of the dramas of 2004, 2006 and 2018 when we went through every emotion a quarter final could throw at us.

Were you one of the fans in 2004 watching in Vision as England took on Portugal in the Euros? Or were you spotted in the Sports Bar as we tackled Portugal again in the 2006 World Cup?

Maybe you were pictured in the Fanzone in Low Row in 2018 as England overcame Sweden. We have it all. Take a look.

1. The calm before the storm England fans in Vision get ready for an exciting game against Portugal in 2004. Photo: MM Buy photo

2. Gooooaaal! A goal for England against Portugal in the 2004 Euros. Remember this at Vision? Photo: MM Buy photo

3. It's agony to watch Portugal hit back to put our nerves back in shreds. Photo: MM Buy photo

4. Plenty of excitement It was end-to-end drama for these fans in Vision in 2004. Photo: MM Buy photo