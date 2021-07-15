In the meantime, here are 12 retro reasons why the Empire Theatre is such a huge part of the city.

Just look at these famous names who have graced the stage over the years, from the Beatles to Hollywood legend Mickey Rooney.

The Empire has also welcomed hundreds of local artists and attracted audiences of all ages in its illustrious history.

So as we wait for the beautiful venue to re-open, here are a selection of reasons to continue to love a top venue which is right on our doorstep.

1. A Hollywood legend in town The stars of the 2007 pantomime included Mickey Rooney and his wife Jan. Also on stage were Les Dennis, Michelle Heaton and Andy Scott Lee. Did you go to see the show?

2. Rocking back to this 2010 Rocky Horror scene Christopher Biggins starred as the narrator in the Empire's 2010 showing of the Rocky Horror Picture Show and he was joined by Richard Meek as Brad and Haleey Flaherty as Janet.

3. We loved them yeah yeah yeah The Beatles who were on stage at the Empire in 1963. Remember this?

4. Sounds from 2009 Sound of Music star Connie Fisher was at the Empire 12 years ago and was pictured with general manager Andrew Rawlinson as they celebrated record sales that year.