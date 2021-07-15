12 nostalgic reasons why the Sunderland Empire is a golden part of Wearside - and it's back open soon!
It has held a place in the hearts of Wearside residents for well over 100 years – and it’s coming back after the pandemic.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 2:15 pm
In the meantime, here are 12 retro reasons why the Empire Theatre is such a huge part of the city.
Just look at these famous names who have graced the stage over the years, from the Beatles to Hollywood legend Mickey Rooney.
The Empire has also welcomed hundreds of local artists and attracted audiences of all ages in its illustrious history.
So as we wait for the beautiful venue to re-open, here are a selection of reasons to continue to love a top venue which is right on our doorstep.
