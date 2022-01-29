A flashback to these hostelry scenes but how many do you remember?
11 retro photos of Sunderland's pubs - from the Garricks Head to the Three Tuns

From the Cricketers Arms in Pilgrim Street to the Hat and Feather Vaults in Low Row – we have pubs by the plenty in this nostalgic look back at Sunderland locals.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 5:00 pm

Bill Hawkins, of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society, has kindly shared a selection of old photos of Wearside pubs.

They also include the Star Hotel in Reynoldson Street and the Sheet and Anchor Inn in Dundas Street.

How many do you remember? Take a look and then get in touch to share your memories.

1. Sheet and Anchor

The Sheet and Anchor in Dundas Street. Was it your local back then? Photo: Bill Hawkins.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

2. The Prospect

The Prospect Hotel in Durham Road in 1968. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

3. The Palatine

The Palatine Hotel in Borough Road/Toward Road in 1959. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

4. Hat and Feather Vaults

The Hat And Feather Vaults in Low Row. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

