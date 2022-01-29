11 retro photos of Sunderland's pubs - from the Garricks Head to the Three Tuns

Bill Hawkins, of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society, has kindly shared a selection of old photos of Wearside pubs.

They also include the Star Hotel in Reynoldson Street and the Sheet and Anchor Inn in Dundas Street.

How many do you remember? Take a look and then get in touch to share your memories.

Sheet and Anchor The Sheet and Anchor in Dundas Street. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

The Prospect The Prospect Hotel in Durham Road in 1968. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

The Palatine The Palatine Hotel in Borough Road/Toward Road in 1959. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

Hat and Feather Vaults The Hat And Feather Vaults in Low Row. Photo: Bill Hawkins.