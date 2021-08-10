11 retro photos from Shiney Row as we put the retro spotlight on another community

And this time, it is life in Shiney Row in years gone by which gets our attention.

We have everything from library staff dressed as Alice in Wonderland characters to students putting on fashion show.

How about the day that primary school children dressed up as trees? We have that as well and we also have a fencing competition.

Want to know more? Read on!

1. Let's dance - back to 1999 Performing a dance routine as part of the fashion show in aid of Comic Relief in 1999 were City of Sunderland Shiney Row students (from left) Stacy Penman, Julie Nevison, Barry Robson, Danny Lee, Janine Lowthian and Helen Blakelock.

2. Branching out in 1992 Hundreds flocked to Penshaw Monument for the second Festival of the Trees in 1992. Pupils from Shiney Row Primary School were pictured as trees. They were, left to right: Stacey Guthrie, Amy Milner, Joe Forsyth, Kevin Postill, and Lauren Ashman.

3. A heartfelt tribute Shiney Row library staff at the start of Library Promotion Month in 1989. White rabbit Angela Straughan is pictured with 'Alice' (Elaine Naylor) and The Queen of Hearts (Isabell King). Does this bring back great memories?

4. En garde in 2017 What a display by Year 3 fencers in 2017. The Mayor of Sunderland councillor Doris MacKnight was among those looking on in Shiney Row Primary School.