11 reminders of the Big Meeting in the year of its 150th anniversary - relive the memories of years gone by
The Durham Miners Gala reaches its 150th anniversary this weekend.
Saturday, 10th July 2021, 4:55 am
Millions of miners, families and supporters have walked through the streets of the city on Big Meeting day ever since 1871.
And although the 2021 event will be entirely be held in the former pit communities rather than Durham itself, we can still reflect on wonderful Galas of the past.
So many Wearside and East Durham lodges have been represented, with bands and representatives by the thousands converging on Durham.
See if you can spot a familiar face from years gone by.
