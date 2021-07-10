Do these Durham Miners Gala scenes bring back your own Big Meeting memories?

11 reminders of the Big Meeting in the year of its 150th anniversary - relive the memories of years gone by

The Durham Miners Gala reaches its 150th anniversary this weekend.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 10th July 2021, 4:55 am

Millions of miners, families and supporters have walked through the streets of the city on Big Meeting day ever since 1871.

And although the 2021 event will be entirely be held in the former pit communities rather than Durham itself, we can still reflect on wonderful Galas of the past.

So many Wearside and East Durham lodges have been represented, with bands and representatives by the thousands converging on Durham.

See if you can spot a familiar face from years gone by.

1. Enjoying the day

Crowds on the streets at the Durham Miners' Gala in 2011. Can you spot someone you know?

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

2. Proud to be with the Hylton Lodge

The crowd which streamed into Durham with the Hylton Lodge banner in July 1970.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. Marching in 2010

The Boldon Lodge marching through Durham in 2010.

Photo: CA

4. Dancing in Durham

Fun was the name of the game at the Durham Miners in July 1979.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

