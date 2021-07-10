11 reminders of the Big Meeting in the year of its 150th anniversary - relive the memories of years gone by

Millions of miners, families and supporters have walked through the streets of the city on Big Meeting day ever since 1871.

And although the 2021 event will be entirely be held in the former pit communities rather than Durham itself, we can still reflect on wonderful Galas of the past.

So many Wearside and East Durham lodges have been represented, with bands and representatives by the thousands converging on Durham.

See if you can spot a familiar face from years gone by.

1. Enjoying the day Crowds on the streets at the Durham Miners' Gala in 2011. Can you spot someone you know?

2. Proud to be with the Hylton Lodge The crowd which streamed into Durham with the Hylton Lodge banner in July 1970.

3. Marching in 2010 The Boldon Lodge marching through Durham in 2010.

4. Dancing in Durham Fun was the name of the game at the Durham Miners in July 1979.