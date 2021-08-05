11 photos you might well remember if you lived on Wearside in 1993 - but are you in them?

Were you at Sunderland University nursery on the day clowns came to visit?

Were you pictured at a Techno problem solving event or trying out school dinners at East Herrington Primary?

We have all this and more in these photos from the Sunderland Echo archives.

There’s a Park Road flower show and period costumes at an event held by the Friends of Sunderland Museums.

Are you in the picture? Take a look and find out more.

1. A helping hand from robots Pennywell School pupils were given the opportunity to use robots in their lessons. Leanne Swan, Lee Thompson and Vikki Heads learned about the Sunderland University robots in this January 1993 scene.. Photo: Sunderland Echo Buy photo

2. Laughs galore in the University of Sunderland nursery Clowning around in the University of Sunderland nursery in April 1993. Does this bring back great memories? Photo: Sunderland Echo Buy photo

3. Teamwork at Techno A Techno problem solving event in April 1993. In the picture were, left to right, Iain Rodger, David Kirkham, Lesley Atkinson, Dawn Teasdale and Professor Mike Page. Photo: Sunderland Echo Buy photo

4. Going Victorian at Fosums Fosums (the Friends of Sunderland Museums) held a Victorian Night in December 1993 and here are Sybil Reeder and Kathleen Fenwick enjoying a great event. Photo: se Buy photo