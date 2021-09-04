11 photos to remind you of life on Wearside in 1982 - from the pit baths to the Jolly Girls

It was only in 1982 when the Echo was reporting on new baths at Monkwearmouth pit, a much-deserved honour for the team behind the Binns window displays and a facelift at Roker Park.

We have all this and plenty more thanks to a selection of archive images from 39 years ago.

The Jolly Girls, a Royal Navy ship's visit and the Echo’s cook of the year also made the news.

Why not take a look for yourself and re-live the memories.

1. New baths at the pits The Wearmouth Colliery new baths in May 1982. Remember them? Photo: SE Photo Sales

2. Samson settles down on the farm Panto star Samson was settling down to life on the farm after his spell in the limelight. Samson was one of two Shetland ponies who were appearing in the Sunderland Empire pantomime, Cinderella in 1982. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3. Brilliant at Binns The Binns display department headed by Elaine Gibson, left, won £1,000 in a national competition in 1982. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

4. Going floral at Wearmouth Wearmouth Colliery Welfare Garden Club's annual flower and vegetable show, held in Carley Hill cricket ground. Pictured are George Richardson (left) committee member and Mr Colin Dobson, club secretary. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales