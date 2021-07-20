11 memories from Wearside in 1983 - the year of Uptown Girl and The A-Team
You can’t beat a good dose of summer fun in the sun – retro style.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 11:47 am
And how about a spot of dodgems, tug of war and parades with floats in these archive photos from 1983.
Our photographers got along to Mowbray Park, Thompson Park Nursery, Seaham Show, Marley Pots and Houghton Feast for these fun scene from 38 years ago.
We’ve got dodgems, fancy dress and nature trails as well as faces galore. How many can you recognise?
Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.
