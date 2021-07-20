11 memories from Wearside in 1983 - the year of Uptown Girl and The A-Team

And how about a spot of dodgems, tug of war and parades with floats in these archive photos from 1983.

Our photographers got along to Mowbray Park, Thompson Park Nursery, Seaham Show, Marley Pots and Houghton Feast for these fun scene from 38 years ago.

We’ve got dodgems, fancy dress and nature trails as well as faces galore. How many can you recognise?

Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. It's all for charity The Democractic Club charity football match in April 1983. Did you take part?

2. A weighty Wearmouth challenge Tug of war during the 1983 Wearmouth Deanery Sports Fun Day, held in aid of the C of E Children's Society. The Fun Day was held at the Vaux Sports Ground. Were you there?

3. The highest honour for Ian Mayor of Sunderland, Joe Hall pinned on the highest Boys Brigade award, the Queen's Badge, to Ian Hitcham, 16 of Roker in 1983. Meanwhile his father, mother and sister, Susan, 18, who are all Brigade members, looked on.

4. On parade in Houghton The Houghton Ladies float in the 1983 Houghton Feast. It looks like great fun!