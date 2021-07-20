We hope you spot some familiar faces in these archive photos from 38 years ago.
We hope you spot some familiar faces in these archive photos from 38 years ago.

11 memories from Wearside in 1983 - the year of Uptown Girl and The A-Team

You can’t beat a good dose of summer fun in the sun – retro style.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 11:47 am

And how about a spot of dodgems, tug of war and parades with floats in these archive photos from 1983.

Our photographers got along to Mowbray Park, Thompson Park Nursery, Seaham Show, Marley Pots and Houghton Feast for these fun scene from 38 years ago.

We’ve got dodgems, fancy dress and nature trails as well as faces galore. How many can you recognise?

Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. It's all for charity

The Democractic Club charity football match in April 1983. Did you take part?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Buy photo

2. A weighty Wearmouth challenge

Tug of war during the 1983 Wearmouth Deanery Sports Fun Day, held in aid of the C of E Children's Society. The Fun Day was held at the Vaux Sports Ground. Were you there?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Buy photo

3. The highest honour for Ian

Mayor of Sunderland, Joe Hall pinned on the highest Boys Brigade award, the Queen's Badge, to Ian Hitcham, 16 of Roker in 1983. Meanwhile his father, mother and sister, Susan, 18, who are all Brigade members, looked on.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Buy photo

4. On parade in Houghton

The Houghton Ladies float in the 1983 Houghton Feast. It looks like great fun!

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3