10 views of Wearside in 1993 - the year that Mr Blobby topped the charts at Christmas

It was the year when we welcomed the Queen, Prince Phillip, Princess Anne and Princess Diana to Sunderland.
But it was also the year when some long-standing Wearside institutions closed forever.
To find out more, take a look through our photo selection. And then, why not enjoy this retro collection of images from 1995.
1. Royal memories
Sunderland welcomed The Queen in 1993 and her itinerary included a visit to Homeworthy Furniture in May of that year.
Photo: se
2. A legend in the 90s
John Kay is stretchered off the pitch during Sunderland's game with Birmingham City.
Photo: se
3. End of a Binns era
Binns staff gathered for a closing down party in January 1993. Can you spot someone you know?
Photo: se
4. A gem of a memory
New starters at the newly built Diamond Hall and Infants and Junior School, Millfield, in September 1993. Have you spotted anyone you know?
Photo: se