It's a huge day for students. Were you pictured on yours in years gone by?
It's a huge day for students. Were you pictured on yours in years gone by?

10 top-of-the-form Wearside memories of the day you got your A level results

A big day beckons for thousands of Sunderland and County Durham students.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 9th August 2021, 10:47 am

A-level results day means a mix of excitement, nerves, anticipation and hopefully joy – just as it did for these students in years gone by.

We have selected 10 archive photos of pupils receiving their results at Sunderland High School, Bede College, and Shiney Row.

We have scenes from Byron College and St Robert of Newminster.

It’s a day which lives long in the memory of students. Are you pictured or perhaps you can spot someone you know?

Take a look and then get in touch to let us know.

1. Saying it in letters

A Level results day in 2015 for these Sunderland High School students who celebrated their 100% pass rate.

Photo: Tim Richardson

Buy photo

2. Brilliant at Bede College

Successful A Level students at Bede College, were in the picture in 2014. Here are, left to right, Guy Roulstone, Dominic O'Neill, Christopher Stafford, Sophie Howarth and Chantelle Bates.

Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

Buy photo

3. All smiles in Shiney Row

Richa Gupta and Helen Ferguson had every reason to smile in 2005 at Shiney Row College where there gained 3 As at A level each.

Photo: AB

Buy photo

4. Top times at St Aidan's

Students at St. Aidan's Catholic Academy in Sunderland who had success in the A Levels in 2014 included Joseph Tibury, Connor Rylance, Connor Murphy, and Ciaran Foster. Does this photo bring back happy memories?

Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

Buy photo
SunderlandCounty Durham
Next Page
Page 1 of 3