Buildings from Sunderland and East Durham's past. How many would you have loved to stay?

10 Sunderland and County Durham buildings which faced the bulldozer - but how many would you have kept?

The changing skyline in Sunderland and County Durham gets the spotlight once more as we ask ‘should these buildings still be with us?’

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 3:43 pm

Just days ago, we featured 11 well known local structures which were demolished in years gone by.

But recent news reports suggest that renovation of older buildings ought to be considered instead of pulling down structures, for reasons including the climate impact.

Now we have another set of Sunderland and County Durham buildings which are no longer with us but we’re asking ‘which would you still like to see on Wearside if you could turn back the clock?’

Take a look.

1. Over in Grangetown

The demolition of the old Grangetown Primary School in 2003. Does this bring back memories?

Photo: KB

2. Goodbye to the Federal Mogul factory

A 2003 view showing the former Federal Mogul factory in North Hylton Road.

Photo: TC

3. Back to 2009

Pennywell School demolition 12 years ago. Were you a student there?

Photo: KB

4. On the Washington skyline

A photo from 14 years ago and it shows Coniston House in Washington as it disappeared from the skyline to allow for more retail space.

Photo: DA

